The White House condemned the “barbaric” terrorist attack Thursday on a cultural center in Afghanistan that killed at least 41 people and injured at least 84 others.

“The United States stands firmly with the government and people of Afghanistan and will work closely with the National Unity Government to bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The enemies of Afghanistan will not succeed in their attempts to destroy the country and divide the Afghan people, who are resilient and committed to establishing peace and stability.”

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack on a Shia cultural center in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The attack came as about 100 people had gathered to mark the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. It also hit the Afghan News Agency, which has an office on the floor above the center.