CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Law enforcement officers say a 4-year-old child was killed after apparently finding a gun in a home and accidentally shooting himself.

District Attorney Michael Jackson told The Tuscaloosa News that the boy died Thursday night in Bibb County after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Jackson told the newspaper that it appears that the child found the gun in the house and accidently shot himself as he was handling it. Law enforcement has not released the name of the child.

The district attorney said the case remains under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted.

Jackson called the incident a “tragic situation.”