New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday credited a stronger relationship between police and community members for the lowest murder rate in decades.

“NYPD gets better all the time. We’re giving them more training, more support, more technology, but on top of that, because of a neighborhood policing philosophy, now we have a relationship between police and community,” Mr. de Blasio, New York Democrat, said on CNN.

With just three days left in 2017, New York is set to close the year with less than 300 murders, down from over 600 in 2000, according to CNN.

Mr. de Blasio said police leaders like former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton created a system to address violent crimes and others have built on it.



The city is once again gearing up for its annual New Year’s Eve bash, which will have even more intense security in the wake of the October terrorist attack and attempted terrorist-related bombing earlier this month.