WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware officials have drafted a new version of a ban on non-hunting firearms in state parks and forests.

The News Journal reports that state agencies have published emergency regulations detailing specific places within parks and forests where weapons will be banned. These include visitor centers, lodges and group camping sites.

The new regulations come a few weeks after Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled that an initial ban on non-hunting firearms in state parks and forests was unconstitutional.

The court ruled 3-2 in the dispute pitting members of the Bridgeville Rifle & Pistol Club and the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association against the Departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Agriculture.

State cabinet secretaries write that a new partial ban is needed to protect people from “a risk of harm from gunfire.”

