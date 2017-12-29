House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes accused two federal agencies of failing “to fully produce” documents concerning the dossier about President Trump, Fox News reported late Thursday.

Mr. Nunes, California Republican, sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein slamming the Department of Justice and the FBI for failing to turn over requested documents to Congress.

“Unfortunately, DOJ/FBI’s intransigence with respect to the August 24 subpoenas is part of a broader pattern of behavior that can no longer be tolerated,” Mr. Nunes wrote in the letter, Fox News reported.

He said the actions of the agencies should make them start “investigating themselves.”

The documents relating to the dossier include allegations about possible collusion between Mr. Trump and the Russian government. The research and funding that led to the dossier have been traced to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Mr. Nunes has requested all the documents by Jan. 3.