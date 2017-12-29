President Trump said Friday his approval rating is not historically low as has been reported.

“While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%…and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump’s average approval rating, according to Gallup’s daily tracking poll, has hovered between 35 and 40 percent since the early summer.

It is unclear what poll Mr. Trump was referring to comparing his numbers to Mr. Obama’s approval rating.