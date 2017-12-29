President Trump retiterated Friday that there will be no new legislation for children brought to the U.S. illegally without funding for a border wall.

“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump reversed the Obama-era policy allowing DACA recipients — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — to remain in the U.S. earlier this year. He urged Congress to present him with a bill addressing the situation so those who benefit can remain in the U.S. The deadline is March 1.

The policy faced scrutiny since it was an immigration plan that critics said was not constitutional.

Democrats reportedly tried to tie DACA legislation to the Republican tax plan, but were unsuccessful. Both parties have agreed that the immigration policy will be a top priority in the new year.