LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration will ask lawmakers to pass a series of measures it says would increase accountability within the Nebraska State Patrol following a series of agency scandals.

The governor’s office released a memo Friday that outlines a series of changes that have already been made in response to revelations that the patrol mishandled internal investigations of trooper misconduct.

Nebraska Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson says the administration will ask lawmakers to increase the oversight powers of the Nebraska Crime Commission. Another proposal would require patrol administrators to disclose to the commission why officers were fired.

The administration also wants to remove internal investigations from the list of items that are subject to collective bargaining. It also plans to request that sergeants be removed from the bargaining unit.