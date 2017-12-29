SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico campaign finance regulators say a Democratic state lawmaker violated campaign finance disclosure rules in several instances.

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office on Friday directed state Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero of Albuquerque to make numerous revisions to campaign finance reports dating back to 2012 and personally repay a $50 campaign-account donation to a political group that is not registered with the state.

The agency rejected objections by a private investigator to campaign-account spending by Roybal Caballero on trips to out-of-state legislative conferences, the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia and a $48 retirement gift to a leader of the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Albuquerque-based private investigator Carlos McMahon is seeking strong sanctions against Roybal Caballero. McMahon represents the ex-wife of Roybal Caballero’s husband in a child-support dispute.