Rep. Rodney Davis said Friday that he plans to introduce a bill to make the tax changes for individuals permanent.

“We’re going to introduce a bill to make them permanent and I hope that many of the Democrats who talk about making them permanent will join me in supporting this legislation,” Mr. Davis, Illinois Republican, said on Fox News. “We’ll see. Time will tell if that’s going to be the case.”

Democrats have sharply criticized Republicans for making the corporate tax rates permanent while the rates for individuals are temporary. Mr. Davis acknowledged that there are current tax laws that are also written as temporary, but Congress votes to extend them.

The tax changes take effect Jan. 1.