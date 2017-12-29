Sen. Marco Rubio said Friday that DACA legislation without permanent reforms to immigration is “unrealistic.”



“It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to get 60 votes in the Senate and a majority of the House and a presidential signature on a permanent change to the immigration status of hundreds of thousands of people and not pair that up with permanent changes in enforcement,” the Florida Republican told the News-Press.

“And the obsessive opposition to anything that involves enforcement by those on the left is beyond me,” he said. “Even if there weren’t a single Dreamer in the United States, we should still be doing these things.”

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was an Obama-era policy that allowed those brought illegally to the U.S. as children to remain in the country. President Trump reversed this policy with a deadline of March 1 for Congress to come up with legislation addressing the issue.

The policy has faced intense opposition, partly because of its origins in the executive branch. Republican lawmakers argued former President Obama acted outside his constitutional authority.

