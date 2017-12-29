PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at the Legislature likely won’t wrap up before lawmakers begin their 2018 regular session on Jan. 8.

Mesnard told the Arizona Capitol Times that an attorney hired to conduct the investigation is finishing up witness interviews but also needs time to prepare a report.

A team of House employees, including at least one attorney, then will review the report before it is submitted to Mesnard.

A bipartisan team was initially put in charge of the probe when it involved only a few people, but outside attorney Craig Morgan then was retained as the number and nature of allegations increased.