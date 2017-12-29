The Weather Channel threw shade at President Trump on Friday for conflating a spate of cold weather in the eastern U.S. with the broader effects of climate change in his tweet about “that good old global warming.”

On its own Twitter page, the channel said there is a difference between weather and climate, and that “short-term cold snaps will continue to occur in a warming climate.”

“2017 will likely be a top three warmest year on record for the globe,” its tweet said.

The Weather Channel also linked to its story about Mr. Trump’s recent tweet, which said this New Year’s Eve could be the coldest on record.

“Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” Mr. Trump said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord, saying it was unfair to U.S. workers.

He also once said China invented the concept of global warming “to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”