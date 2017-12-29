The White House congratulated President-elect George Weah Friday for his victory in a runoff election in Liberia, and commended Liberians on their first democratic transfer of power since 1944.

“This is Liberia’s first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected head of state to another in decades, and represents a major milestone for Liberia’s democracy,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The United States is deeply committed to our longstanding relationship with Liberia and its people. We will continue to support the success of this historic democratic transition and the peace and prosperity of Liberia.”

Mr. Weah, a former soccer star in Europe, won 61.5 percent of the vote, compared with 38.5 percent for his opponent, Vice President Joseph Boakai, the National Elections Commission said Friday. Voter turnout was 55.8 percent.

Outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, completing her second term as head of one of the world’s poorest countries, will transfer power to Mr. Weah.

The White House commended the NEC for administering “an orderly election process.”

“We also recognize the important role Liberia’s Supreme Court, political parties, security forces, and civil society organizations played in holding a peaceful and transparent contest, and we welcome the statements by international and domestic observer missions affirming the conduct of the election,” the White House said. “We also thank Vice President Joseph Boakai for his positive campaign and years of honorable service to Liberia.”