The White House political operation is expecting a reshuffling in the new year with senior Trump official Johnny DeStefano expected to take on a larger role, reported Axios on Thursday.

Mr. DeStefano is a veteran aide on Capitol Hill and will assume more of Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn’s duties as he prepares to depart the administration.

The political operation has been a source of concern in the administration, according to Axios, and with its leader, Bill Stepien, in particular. Mr. Stepien is a veteran of both New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s gubernatorial campaigns, and served as the New Jersey Republican’s deputy chief of staff before being fired in 2014.

Mr. DeStefano is expected to be the point person for state legislators and governors as well as other political leaders.