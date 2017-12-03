President Trump said Sunday that he did not order former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
In a series of Sunday morning tweets criticizing the FBI, the president called the allegation “Fake News.”
Mr. Trump also directed his fire at ABC News, which suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross on Saturday for four weeks and issued a correction after erroneously reporting that Flynn was prepared to testify that Mr. Trump ordered him to contact the Russians.
The president said the report caused a small dip in the stock market, resulting in a loss of millions of dollars.
A source close to Mr. Trump’s legal team told The Washington Times that Flynn has no information with which to incriminate the president.