President Trump said Sunday that he did not order former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In a series of Sunday morning tweets criticizing the FBI, the president called the allegation “Fake News.”

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Mr. Trump also directed his fire at ABC News, which suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross on Saturday for four weeks and issued a correction after erroneously reporting that Flynn was prepared to testify that Mr. Trump ordered him to contact the Russians.

The president said the report caused a small dip in the stock market, resulting in a loss of millions of dollars.

People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused - many millions of dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

A source close to Mr. Trump’s legal team told The Washington Times that Flynn has no information with which to incriminate the president.