DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A program that offers legal, marketing and fundraising assistance to immigrant artists is coming to the Detroit area.

The Arab American National Museum and other organizations are working with the New York Foundation for the Arts’ Immigrant Artist Program. Organizers say the program has provided roughly 200 immigrants with mentors, exposure and community support since 2007.

The program, which starts in March, consists of two weekend boot camps, one-on-one mentoring, informal gatherings and follow-up consultations. All events will be conducted in English at the Dearborn museum.

Priority will be given to artists living and working in Detroit. The competitive program is free for accepted participants, and the application deadline is Jan. 22.