PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Two subcontractors are suing the company fired by the New Hampshire National Guard for what it called substandard work on hangars at Pease Air National Guard Base.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that B.L. Mechanical of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, and Piquette & Howard Electrical Service of Plaistow, New Hampshire, claim they’re owed money for work performed in 2015 and 2016. They’re suing Cutter Enterprises of Connecticut and its insurance company.

The two subcontractors together are seeking more than $900 million in unpaid bills and damages. Lawyers for the companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Work on the hangars stopped in December 2016 when the National Guard terminated the nearly $32 million contract. Work is now resuming with a new contractor.