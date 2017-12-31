Authorities in Berlin have set up a “safe zone’ for women to prevent sexual assault ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration, according to a number of news reports.

Women are being told to seek help if they feel threatened during the party at the Brandenburg Gate, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend.

The move to have a safety zone comes after dozens of women were attacked in the 2015 New Year’s Eve celebrations allegedly by male migrants, following an influx of refugees into Germany.

The BBC reports some people have criticized the decision to have safety zones, saying it’s discriminatory.