Authorities in Colorado are responding to a shooting Sunday morning involving multiple deputies.

The active scene is reportedly at an apartment complex near Denver.

“We have multiple officers down,” said Jason Blanchard, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Denver Post reported. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

The official Twitter account for the sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.

“UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area,” the tweet reads.