A Republican congressman said Sunday that the Justice Department and the FBI have until next week to turn over documents about the Trump dossier, or else Congress will pursue other measures to obtain them.

Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis’ comments come after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes sent a letter Thursday to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the Justice Department and the FBI failing to hand over the documents about President Trump.

“They have until next week to do it, and then if not, I think the house is going to have to move on to different measures to enforce compliance,” Mr. DeSantis told Fox News.

Congress seeks documents related to the dossier and allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Unfortunately, DOJ/FBI’s intransigence with respect to the August 24 subpoenas is part of a broader pattern of behavior that can no longer be tolerated,” Mr. Nunes, California Republican, said in his letter, according to Fox News.

The documents are supposed to be turned over by Jan. 3.

The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign funded the dossier, but lawmakers have asked if the dossier was used to obtain warrants to surveil the Trump campaign.

Sen. Lindsey Graham has called for a special counsel to investigate the Justice Department’s handling of the dossier.

“It bothers me greatly the way they used it, and I want somebody to look at it,” the South Carolina Republican said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”