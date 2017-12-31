President Trump said Sunday the United States is keeping an eye out for human rights violations during the deadly Iranian protests, which have entered their fourth day.

At least two people reportedly have died so far, and Iranian officials have warned anti-government protesters will “pay the price.”

“Big protests in Iran,” the president tweeted Sunday morning.

“The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!” he said.

The Iranian government is blocking the use of a messaging app protesters have been using to communicate, according to a number of news reports on Sunday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Mr. Trump should withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement next year.

Mr. Graham told CBS’ “Face the Nation” the demonstrations reveal that former President Barack Obama’s approach of relief sanctions in hopes the Iranian regime would become more moderate has failed.

“The people are not getting the benefit of sanction relief. They are more upset with their oppressors than ever and money from sanction relief is going into rebuilding the Iranian military and they’re destabilizing the Middle East,” the South Carolina Republican said Sunday.