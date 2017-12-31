President Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims of the shooting in Colorado, which took place early Sunday morning and resulted in one officer being killed.

The incident took place near an apartment complex south of Denver, according to several news reports.

Five officers and two civilians were wounded. One police officer has been confirmed dead.

“My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Authorities said the suspect has been shot and killed.