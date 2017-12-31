President Trump began New Year’s Eve celebrating the economic boom during his first year in office and warning voters that electing Democrats in midterm elections would “kill the great wealth created.”

“Why would smart voters want to put Democrats in Congress in 2018 Election when their policies will totally kill the great wealth created during the months since the Election,” he wrote Friday on Twitter.

“People are much better off now not to mention ISIS, VA, Judges, Strong Border, 2nd A, Tax Cuts & more?”

The president also took a swipe at 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future — and just beginning!” he wrote.

Mr. Trump has presided over a record year on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average setting 71 record closings, the best one-year performance for the index.

The Dow gained a record 5,000 points in 2017, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also recorded record gains.

The broader economy expanded with the GDP hitting 3 percent in consecutive quarters.

Mr. Trump has promised the trend will continue, boosted by the tax cuts recently passed by Congress.