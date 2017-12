WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The White River Junction VA Medical Center is holding a town hall meeting with veterans and their families in Rutland.

The meeting on Jan. 8 will be held at the Rutland American Legion Post 31.

Organizers say it’s a chance for veterans, family members and other beneficiaries to ask the VA Medical Center questions and provide feedback.

The VA says it hopes to hear from more veterans by holding more of these events in the community.