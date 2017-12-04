Researchers at the National Institutes of Health worry the vaccine they championed since September will not protect against a strain of flu that sickened over 200,000 people over the Australian winter months.

Their warning was published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.

Scientists have yet to develop a universal vaccine to protect against the three to four different strains that infect the public. Instead, each season they make an educated guess of which strain will be the most threatening and recommend and develop a vaccine against it.

“Vaccine mismatches have occurred in years in which circulating influenza strains change after the decision is made about vaccine composition, resulting in reduced vaccine effectiveness,” the authors wrote.

Flu outbreaks sicken between 3 million and 5 million people around the world each year, according to the World Health Organization, and the virus is responsible for between 300,000 and 500,000 deaths.

In Australia, the vast majority of the 215,280 confirmed cases were Influenza A (H3N2), making the vaccination effectiveness rate only 10 percent.

This was Australia’s largest outbreak since 2009, when it had 59,022 confirmed cases.

Americans received the same vaccine as the Australians, with an estimated 148 million people vaccinated in the U.S, according to the CDC.

This could predict an equally bad flu season for the Northern Hemisphere, but the scientists continue to stress the importance of vaccination.

“However imperfect, though, current influenza vaccines remain a valuable public health tool, and it is always better to get vaccinated than not to get vaccinated,” the wrote. “In this regard, the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] estimates that influenza vaccination averted 40,000 deaths in the United States between the 2005–2006 and 2013–2014 seasons.”