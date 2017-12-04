Auto aficionados were drooling Monday as Italy’s Lamborghini became the latest maker of ultra-high-end sportscars to unveil a production SUV — the Urus.

The 2019 Lamborghini Urus will be available to deep-pocked customers next spring for $200,000, which can’t make high-end competitors such as Porsche and Bentley happy. The vehicle, billed as the world’s fasted SUV, can reach a top speed of 190 mph.

The Urus is “taking Lamborghini frighteningly close to ‘practical’ territory, and we’re not sure how we feel about that,” Auto Week reported Monday.

“From its turbo motor — the first in a Lambo — to an eventual plug-in-variant to its projected sales volume, the Urus is going to change the company that builds it. It’s available beginning spring 2018, but it’s going to take us a bit longer than that to adjust,” the magazine wrote.

Key stats via the auto magazine include:

4.0-liter twin-turbocharged 90-degree V8.

Curb weight under 4,850 pounds.

0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds.

0-124 mph in 12.8 seconds.

“Thank you to all the women and the men who work in our factory,” Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “They truly make the difference.”

The vehicle is expected to double the luxury-automaker’s sales to over 7,000 annually, Fox News reported.