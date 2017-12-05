PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia will pay $250,000 to two people who said they were roughed up while taking photographs of police officers.

The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday announced settlements in the cases of Amanda Geraci and Rick Fields.

Fields says an officer handcuffed him and broke the screen of his phone because he was taking photos of police responding to what looked like the scene of a party in 2013. He says the officer asked him “Do you like taking pictures of grown men?”

Geraci says an officer pinned her up against a pillar and shouted in her face because she took photographs of an arrest in 2012.

A city spokesman says settling the lawsuits were in the “best interests” of Philadelphia.