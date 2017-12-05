The University of Cincinnati is moving ahead with plans to host controversial white nationalist Richard Spencer, albeit during spring break when likely protests can’t disrupt classes.

Mr. Spencer’s National Policy Institute think tank may rent space on the UC campus to hold a two-hour event on either March 13, 14 or 15, the university’s general counsel wrote in a letter addressed to his booking agent’s attorney, Kyle Bristow, according to a copy of the correspondence published Tuesday.

“In order for the university to meet its educational obligations, safety and logistical considerations require that the time of the event occur outside of our academic session,” wrote Lori Ross, the school’s attorney.

Mr. Spencer has agreed to speak at UC’s Zimmer Hall on March 14, his attorney said Tuesday, putting his appearance right in the middle of the school’s spring break recess.

“The University is in discussion with Spencer’s lawyer about possible speaking dates, but does not have a signed agreement,” UC spokesperson Greg Vehr told Cincinnati.com. “We will release the specifics when the contract is signed and approved by both parties.”

Mr. Spencer gained notoriety for his involvement in “Unite the Right,” a protest and white nationalist gathering that happened Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clashes erupted between participants and counterprotesters, resulting in three deaths, according to police.

Several public universities have since refused to host Mr. Spencer over safety concerns, prompting Mr. Bristow to either litigate or threaten legal action against several schools for alleged free speech violations.

“The University of Cincinnati administrators are acting in accordance with what is required of them pursuant to the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” Mr. Bristow said in a statement Tuesday. “The Cincinnati Bearcats are putting the other public universities to shame which are trampling upon the fundamental right of free speech. Students have a right to hear new ideas and to respectfully challenge them. The marketplace of ideas is open and ready for business in Cincinnati.”

The University of Florida ultimately hosted Mr. Spencer’s first post-Charlottesville appearance on Oct. 19, albeit not without spending upwards of $500,000 on extra security.

University of Cincinnati administrators begrudgingly agreed that same month to eventually host an event featuring Mr. Spencer, citing his constitutionally protected right to free speech.

“As a state institution, we must adhere to the foundational rights embedded in the First Amendment. That includes protecting speech of all types at all times—even, perhaps especially, words that are blatantly hateful or offensive,” UC President Neville Pinto said in a statement at the time. “After all, we cannot silence those with whom we disagree without opening the doors to our own voices being silenced by those who disagree with us.

“In preparing for Spencer’s visit, know that your safety and security will be our top priority,” Mr. Pinto said. “We will work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to implement a comprehensive plan for safety and security.”

Mr. Spencer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

“Win,” he tweeted Tuesday afternoon alongside an article about the March appearance.

Mr. Spencer is considered one of the leading figures associated with the alt-right, “a Eurocentric political ideology which advocates the preservation of national identity, a return to traditional Western values and advances European racial interests,” according to Mr. Bristow. He briefly led an anti-immigration demonstration outside the White House on Sunday before being driven away by counterprotesters.