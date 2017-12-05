The Supreme Court justices appeared split along ideological lines except for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who lobbed both parties with tough questions on Tuesday, in a case testing the limits of gay rights and First Amendment freedoms.

Court watchers are calling it the biggest case since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, as justices will decide whether people with religious-objections can refuse to serve same-sex weddings.

“Tolerance is essential in a society,” said Justice Kennedy, adding the state of Colorado was intolerant to the Christian baker, who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The Trump administration has backed the Christian baker, Jack Phillips, who argued his free speech right to express himself through his cakes was infringed when Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission ordered him to bake cakes for everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Lower courts ruled Mr. Phillips violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to create the wedding cake for Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins in 2012.

Colorado’s law makes it illegal for businesses to discriminate against people based on sexual orientation, race or religion. More than 20 states have similar laws.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who is representing the same-sex couple, contends the court has rejected businesses avoiding anti-discrimination laws through First Amendment claims in the past.

“He refused to sell them any wedding cake,” said David Cole, an attorney for the ACLU, adding Mr. Phillips engaged in identity-based discrimination.