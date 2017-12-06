The Navy will unveil its new “Forged by the Sea” recruiting campaign during this weekend’s football showdown with West Point.

Navy officials are looking to entice Americans born between 1995 and 2008 with an advertising campaign that replaces “America’s Navy” with a more dynamic tagline. The first commercial will air during Saturday’s Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Navy is now recruiting young men and women of the Centennial Generation, who have different goals, expectations and media-consumption habits than their Millennial predecessors,” Adm. Pete Garvin, commander of the Navy Recruiting Command in Millington, Tennessee, told the USA Today Network.

The campaign, which will have a full rollout in March 2018, was born out of a year of research by the New York-based public relations firm Young & Rubicam.

A press release for the slogan says it “effectively communicates that the Navy has evolved in response to the sea and that sailors are tested and shaped by the Navy/sea experience, becoming better versions of themselves.”

"The young men and women of this generation are used to doing everything on digital platforms. The commercials aren't a tired, old, standard military commercial of days gone by."

This weekend’s game — the 118th between the Midshipmen and the Black Knights — will also feature uniforms honoring the iconic Blue Angels flight team and the “Pando Commandos” of the 10th Mountain Division.