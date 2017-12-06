Signups on Obamacare’s main website remained strong in their fifth week, reaching 3.6 million, though enrollees aren’t coming in fast enough to expand the program’s pool of enrollees, according to government figures released Wednesday.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said roughly 823,000 people selected a plan on HealthCare.gov between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2. It’s an increase over the prior week, which included a Thanksgiving slowdown.

President Trump decided to cut this enrollment season in half, so enrollees in dozens of states relying on HealthCare.gov must sign up by Dec. 15.

The federal website attracted 9.2 million signups during last year’s enrollment period, which lasted three months – equating to about 100,000 signups per day.

Enrollees are coming in slightly faster on a per-day basis, but not anywhere near pace needed to inject new, healthy customers into the market and bring prices down.

A dozen states run their own Obamacare portals and will report their own figures. Many of them are letting enrollees sign up beyond Dec. 15 — in some cases, all the way to Jan. 31.