Fast-moving wildfires that have raged in areas around Los Angeles and Ventura County in California in the last 72 hours have not reached the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute — a spectacular library and memorial site in Simi Valley dedicated to the 40th president.

“We have a lot of smoke but no fire,” a spokesperson from the foundation told The Washington Times on Wednesday. “We’re OK so far. The fire is not near us. The smoke is pretty bad, though.”

All schools in the Simi Valley Unified School District have been closed, and local residents warned to remain alert as “the Rye Fire” — one of three major blazes in the region — moved in a westerly direction toward the city.

Gov. Jerry Brown has already declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles and Ventura County, warning that thousands of homes were at risk and asking residents to heed evacuation warnings. The fires have also closed several major roadways.

“We have gotten a fair amount of calls today about the fire. People are concerned, and we thank them for their concern,” the Reagan foundation spokesperson said.

The site includes a pavilion housing the Reagan-era Air Force One, a replica of the Oval Office, and acres of gardens and terraces overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

President Trump also weighed in on the ongoing crisis.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the path of California’s wildfires. I encourage everyone to heed the advice and orders of local and state officials. THANK YOU to all First Responders for your incredible work!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Wednesday.