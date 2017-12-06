One of the greatest quarterbacks in pro football history is being accused in a lawsuit of drugging a woman, sexually assaulting her, and other lewd conduct.

Warren Moon, 61, had a lawsuit filed against him this week in California by Wendy Haskell, his 32-year-old executive assistant, the Seattle Times reported Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit, the Times reports, Mr. Moon required Ms. Haskell to wear a thong and share his bed in hotels, grabbed her crotch during a trip to Seattle, and on a trip to Mexico slipped a drug into her drink and pulled off her bathing suit.

Ms. Haskell, who was hired in July, “alleges that she was demoted by [Sports1 Marketing] in October after she complained about Moon’s sexual advances,” the Times wrote.

Neither Sports 1 Marketing, of which Mr. Moon is the president, nor the Seattle Seahawks, for whom Mr. Moon is a broadcaster, had immediate comment.

Mr. Moon’s 23-year pro-football career included six seasons in the Canadian Football League and 17 in the NFL, the majority with the Houston Oilers. When he retired in 2000, he held the record for most passing yards in history, NFL and CFL combined, and is one of the few men in both leagues’ Hall of Fame.

His Edmonton Eskimos won consecutive five Grey Cups and though his U.S. teams never won a title, he was named to nine Pro Bowls and set several single-season passing records in a less pass-happy era than now.

According to the Times though, Mr. Moon also has twice been accused of misconduct against women — a sexual-harassment lawsuit from a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader and a domestic-violence charge from his then-wife.

The former was settled out of court, and a jury acquitted him of the latter when his wife told them she had provoked the fight and the charges were being brought against her will.