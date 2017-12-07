Alex Jones said he’s been contacted by the U.S. Secret Service about his claims that people are plotting to assassinate President Trump.

“I had the Secret Service call me yesterday, and it wasn’t a secret meeting, but they want to come here and — it’s total twilight zone — and want me to brief them on all the data we’ve collated on whose setting up a plan to kill the president,” the far-right conspiracy theorist and “Infowars” publisher claimed during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Alex Jones Show.”

“I’m going to develop that plan; and video clips, articles, all of it. And I’m also going to present the plan here. Secret Service didn’t care if I kept it secret. They said that’s fine,” Mr. Jones continued. “They were directed by the Secret Service in D.C. to make contact and they want to see our analysis of this.”

The Secret Service is “aware of Mr. Jones‘ statements,” an agency spokesman told The Washington Times, “but as a matter of practice we do not comment on protective intelligence matters,” the representative said Thursday.

A fervent defender of Mr. Trump, Mr. Jonesclaimed last week that the criminal indictment unsealed against former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn is part of a globalist plot to potentially kill the president and spur a civil war.

“I don’t think they’re going to be able to remove Trump with all of this made-up Russia stuff, but they’re clearly going to go to their next plan to kill him, and they’ve been warming that up. And I don’t even like the different scenarios that are there of what we’re going to have to do to counter-strike against this,” Mr. Jones said last Friday.

The topic was revisited about an hour into Wednesday’s broadcast this week when Mr. Jones told a caller that he was contacted by investigators about his claims.

“Well, I mean Phil Mudd’s on TV saying they’re going to kill the president and he’s the former deputy director of the CIA and you’ve got [James] Clapper, the former head of the CIA, and Brennan saying Trump will be gone this year extrajudicially. And the Secret Service guy’s like, ‘No, we know about that. Yes, yes. Well do you know about a specific how they are going to do it?’ And I said, ‘No, but we should meet about it.’ So that’s how crazy all of this has gotten,” Mr. Jones said.

Mr. Jones uploaded the segment to his YouTube channel Wednesday under the title: “Alex Jones And Secret Service Work Together To Save President Trump.”

The Alex Jones Channel boasts 2.1 million subscribers, per YouTube’s statistics. “The Alex Jones Show” reaches an audience of about 50 million people each week, according to its host, notwithstanding his reputation for peddling unproven conspiracy theories on both his program and “InfoWars” website.

Mr. Jones achieved notoriety for his opinions concerning the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and last year he made waves for propagating the baseless “Pizzagate” conspiracy that alleged ties between the Democratic Party and a D.C. restaurant falsely accused of trafficking children.

Mr. Trump appeared on “The Alex Jones Show” in 2015 and told the host: “Your reputation is amazing.” Roger Stone, Mr. Trump’s former presidential campaign advisor, has since become a regular contributor to both the “The Alex Jones Show” and InfoWars.

Federal authorities investigating Mr. Trump’s election have interviewed both Mr. Stone and Mr. Flynn, the president’s former national security advisor, during the course of probing Russia’s role last year’s White House race and any links between the Trump campaign and Kremlin. Mr. Flynn pleaded guilty last Friday to one count of lying to FBI agents investigating the contest.