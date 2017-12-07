Birth control pills slightly increase the risk of breast cancer, according to a new study that followed almost 1.8 million women in Denmark using hormonal contraception over an 11-year period.

Women who use hormonal contraceptives have an average 20 percent risk of developing breast cancer, and that risk increased with longer use of birth control, according to a CNN report.

Birth control use for under a year had a 9 percent increased risk of breast cancer, which jumped to 38 percent if use lasted for 10 years or more, CNN reported.

The study was funded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Danish pharmaceutical company, and the findings were published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.