President Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation designating National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and hosted several veterans of the Pearl Harbor attack at the White House to mark the occasion.

One of the military veterans of the Japanese sneak attack on Dec. 7, 1941, that drew the U.S. into World War II described himself as “just a regular grunt in the service.”

Mr. Trump insisted the man was “a hero.”

“A regular grunt, I don’t think so,” said the president. “You’re not a regular anything. You’re a hero. All of you are heroes.”

Mr. Trump signed the proclamation in the Roosevelt Room surrounded by the five veterans, who were all in their 90s.

“Today our entire nation pauses to remember Pearl Harbor and the brave warriors who on that day stood tall and fought for America,” he said. “As I sign the proclamation making this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, I ask that God continue to bless and watch over each of you as very, very special people to our country. And God is watching over you.”

He continued, “Our surviving World War II veterans are a precious national treasure.”

Mr. Trump promised them that the group would gather on the anniversary of the Peal Harbor attack every year for the next seven years, which presumed he would serve out two terms in office.