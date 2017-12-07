FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the bureau’s integrity during an appearance before a House committee Thursday, praising the work of thousands of “brave men and women who are working as hard as they can to keep people they will never know safe from harm.”

But facing criticism over recent reports of political bias on the part of a key agent, who was involved in the Hillary Clinton email probe and recently removed from Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe, the director said he would “take appropriate action” to respond to any wrongdoing.

Thursday marked Mr. Wray’s first public appearance since reports emerged that Peter Strzok, a top counterintelligence investigator, was removed from Mr. Mueller’s team after an internal probe found he sent messages to a colleague that showed possible bias for Mrs. Clinton and against President Trump.

Mr. Wray told the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday that he would wait until the Justice Department’s inspector general’s completes its investigation into the actions of agents involved in the Clinton email case before determining whether any further action is warranted so as not to “jump first and ask questions later.”

“The handling of the investigation and whether or not decisions made in that investigation were the product of any improper considerations is precisely what the outside, independent inspector general is investigating,” Mr. Wray said in response to questions about the FBI’s actions. “When we get his findings, I will look and see what appropriate action we can take in response to that.”

But in the meantime, he said he has emphasized the FBI’s decisions “need to be made based on nothing other than facts and the law. … not any political considerations on either side of the aisle.”

Mr. Strzok, who led the investigation of Mrs. Clinton’s email server in 2016, left the special counsel’s team during the summer. He sent the text messages to Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who also left the Mueller investigation.

The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General has been reviewing both the FBI’s and the DOJ’s handling of the Clinton probe, which cleared the Mrs. Clinton of criminal wrongdoing. The messages from Mr. Strzok were discovered in the course of that internal review.

Mr. Strzok also reportedly played a role in changing the language former FBI Director James B. Comey used to describe Mrs. Clinton’s actions involving her private email server. The draft language was reportedly changed from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

Mr. Wray noted Thursday that Mr. Strzok’s reassignment from the Mueller investigation to the human resources division was not a disciplinary action.

Disclosures about the reassignment prompted Mr. Trump to lash out against the FBI over the weekend. In a series of tweets, he was critical of Mr. Comey’s oversight of the Clinton investigation.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness,” the president wrote.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers asked Mr. Wray to address the criticism.

“The agents of the FBI are big boys and girls. We understand we will take criticism from all corners and we are accustomed to that,” Mr. Wray said. “My experience has been that our reputation is quite good.”

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, said at the outset of Thursday’s oversight hearing that he hoped the director would be able to provide an “action plan” to prevent bias from affecting investigations and asked whether the director plans to reevaluate prior decisions “in light of the prejudice shown by officials in integral roles on past and ongoing investigations.”

“We cannot afford for the FBI — which has traditionally been dubbed the ‘premier law enforcement agency in the world’ — to become tainted by politicization or the perception of a lack of even-handedness,” Mr. Goodlatte said in his opening statement. “You, Director Wray, have a unique opportunity to repair the damage to the reputation of the FBI, and we encourage you in the strongest terms to do so.”

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Jerrold Nadler, said the president’s “outbursts” are “cheapening and coarsening” the dialogue surrounding the issues facing the Justice Department and the FBI. He felt the FBI director should more forcefully speak out against attacks on the bureau’s reputation.

“Your job requires you to have the courage to stand up to the president,” said Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat. “There are real consequences for allowing the president to continue unchecked in this manner.”