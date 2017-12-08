UNION, N.J. (AP) - A freight train derailment is causing delays for thousands of rail commuters in New Jersey.

Fire officials in Union Township, southwest of Newark, say the roughly 140-car train operated by CSX Transportation derailed about 1:30 p.m. Friday while en route to Selkirk, New York.

They say the tracks suffered severe damage but that the train cars were empty and no injuries were reported. Overhead images showed at least a dozen rail cars off the tracks or lying on their sides.

People were evacuated from nearby homes and businesses, but fire officials say the accident scene was cleared by hazmat teams and people were being allowed back into their homes by late afternoon.

New Jersey Transit suspended rail service in the area of the derailment.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com