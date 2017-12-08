WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is adding a dispute over Maryland’s congressional map to its consideration of partisan gerrymandering.

The justices on Friday agreed to hear an appeal from Republican voters who complained that majority Democrats unfairly drew one of the state’s eight congressional districts to favor their party. The high court already is weighing a statewide challenge to legislative districts in Wisconsin.

A lower court had put the Maryland case on hold pending the Supreme Court’s resolution of the Wisconsin case.

The justices had earlier declined a request from the Maryland voters to hear the case at the same time as the one from Wisconsin. The court offered no explanation for the change Friday.