Patients with late-stage breast cancer who took Pfizer drug talazoparib had better outcomes three months longer than those who had chemotherapy, according to a new data released Friday, Reuters reported.

The results are part of a phase III study of the once-daily pill talazoparib and was given to patients with the BRCA1/2 gene mutation. Patients with this gene mutation have an increased risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer and if diagnosed, have a poorer prognosis, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In the study, patients who received talazoparib went 8.6 months without the cancer growing, Reuters reported, compared to chemotherapy, which kept tumors at bay for 5.6 months.

Also, more talazoparib patients experienced positive outcomes than the chemotherapy group, with 62.6 percent having a “complete or partial response to the treatment” compared to 27.2 percent, respectively.

Twelve patients experienced a “complete response,” no detectable sign of cancer, Reuters reported, while the chemotherapy group had no such results.

The results were presented Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.