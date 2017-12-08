A Texas dad is being hailed as a hero for killing an armed gunman who threatened his children inside a Popeyes restaurant.

Licensed gun owner Carlos Molina was eating inside the San Antonio restaurant Wednesday night when he suddenly found himself face to face with an armed robber. Mr. Molina negotiated the release of his wife and two of his children, but was then forced to take action when two of his other childrewn walked out of the establishment’s restroom.

Andres Herrera, 19, was shot and killed after he pointed his weapon at Mr. Monlina’s children, a local Fox affiliate reported.

“He really saved the day and protected a lot of people today,” San Antonio Police Department Capt. Michael Starnes said.

Officers investigating the incident said Mr. Molina, 32, used his weapon in self-defense.