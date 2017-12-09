A Korean War veteran who spent 16 months on the front lines told reporters on Friday that God was with him when two men broke into his home.

Don Lutz of Ellport, Pennsylvania, woke up to the sound of strangers barreling their way into his kitchen early Friday, but only one of invaders left alive. The former power-lifter and gymnast, just three months shy of his 85th birthday, grabbed his Taurus M380 revolver and fired a round that went through the chest of one assailant.

“I just fired one [round]. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Mr. Lutztold WPIX-11 Pittsburgh. “They jumped me and we both went on the floor. I scuffled with them on the floor and the one guy rolled over dead. The [second intruder] jumped up and went out the door.”

Police could not find the round, which they said may be lodged inside the escaped suspect.

Mr. Lutz said he was sore from the fight, although his faith in God kept all fear at bay.

“I’ve never been afraid in my life. God has always been with me and I’m a hard believer in God and Jesus Christ,” Mr. Lutz said. “God is with me tonight. Believe me: He’s there, honey. Don’t ever doubt that he’s there.”