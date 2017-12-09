With parts of his state engulfed by historic wildfires, Gov. Jerry Brown this weekend ripped into Donald Trump for his position on climate change, saying the commander-in-chief “doesn’t fear the wrath of God.”

In an interview with “60 Minutes” that will air Sunday evening, Mr. Brown offers a stinging critique of the president on the environment. The California Democrat has been among the harshest critics of the Trump administration’s climate change policies, which have included pulling out of the Paris climate accord and scrapping Obama-era rules limiting carbon emissions from power plants.

“I don’t think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility … and this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed,” Mr. Brown said, according to excerpts of the interview released Friday evening by CBS News.

The Golden State’s governor also pushed back on Republican arguments that aggressive environmental policies stunt economic growth.

“We have a cap and trade system, which is a very efficient way to reducing greenhouse gases. We have zero-emission vehicle mandate. We have efficiency standards for our buildings, for our appliances. California is showing that dealing with climate is good for the economy, not bad,” he said.