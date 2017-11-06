Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner is looking for pen pals to help him pass the time during a 21-month sentence for sexting a minor.

The man who helped throw an extra wrench in Hillary Clinton’s doomed presidential campaign reported to the Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts this week, but he made it clear to associates that he welcomes traditional letters.

“I’ll be away for a while but I would love to stay in touch,” the away message for Weiner’s email account reads, The New York Post reported Thursday. “As quaint as it may sound, the best way to reach me is by sending me a letter. When you write, I’ll get you the information about how email might work. So please include your full mailing address here and, of course, include it when you write.”

Weiner, a New York Democrat, resigned his House seat in 2011 after a sexting scandal. Similar allegations torpedoed his mayoral run in 2013, but it wasn’t until a criminal investigation into his behavior with a teenager that Mrs. Clinton’s presidential campaign became directly involved.

FBI investigators who scoured Weiner’s laptop in 2016 found correspondence from his wife, political aide Huma Abedin, and Mrs. Clinton related to the former secretary of state’s infamous email server.

Headlines related to then-FBI Director James Comey’s decision to revisit the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s server were an additional nightmare for her campaign as the election neared.