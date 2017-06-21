New York City’s transit system is scrapping the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” in favor of more gender-neutral terms when greeting passengers.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is replacing “ladies and gentlemen” with terms like “passengers,” “riders” and “everyone,” as well as replacing its prerecorded messages so conductors can explain in real-time when a delay is expected, according to a memo sent to transit staff earlier this week, a local CBS affiliate reported.

“We’re fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information,” MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein said Friday.

The changes are part of an ongoing update to the MTA system and how employees are expected to communicate with riders.

“They are trying to be politically correct,” station worker and Transport Workers Union Local 100 member Anthony Staley told the New York Post. “They are acknowledging that they have some transgender riders. They don’t want to offend anyone.”

Conductors will also be reminding passengers about common courtesy on the subway, as well as pointing out city landmarks at certain stops.

“Thank all of you for making this a success so far — our ability to take this next step in serving our customers is because of your expertise, good judgment, and willingness to try something new,” the memo read.