Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbors are casting doubt on whether the incident that left him with several broken ribs was really about a “landscaping dispute.”

“If my tulips died, I don’t cut them in time, or my leaves get too thick before I can get them blown away and carried out, I would hate to think I would be attacked for something that minute,” Dan Renshaw, a neighbor of Mr. Paul, said on Fox News.

The attacker, Rene Boucher, allegedly broke six of Mr. Paul’s ribs. He pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. His attorney continues to insist the issue was not politically motivated.



“He was having trouble breathing and talking. He had lacerations on his face,” Alicia Stivers told Kentucky’s NPR station WKU, about Mr. Paul’s condition, according to CBS News.

Mr. Paul has tweeted articles casting doubt on whether Mr. Boucher’s explanation for the attack. Doug Stafford, a senior adviser to Mr. Paul, also called the incident a “serious criminal matter” in a statement to CNN. He also said it was being handled by “local and federal authorities.”