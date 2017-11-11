BOSTON (AP) — People brave enough to endure the cold will enjoy free parking at all Massachusetts state parks on Saturday.

The state is waiving parking fees at all state parks in honor of Veterans Day.

Officials are encouraging visitors to come out for hikes at the parks, which feature many veterans memorials and military forts.

Also on Saturday, staff members at the Quabbin Reservoir are hosting an event to share stories of Massachusetts men and women who enlisted in the military throughout history. The program begins at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center.