HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Sen. Steve Daines has pulled his endorsement for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Republican tweeted his decision Friday, joining Utah Sen. Mike Lee in withdrawing support for Moore amid allegations of decades-old sexual advances on girls.

Other Republicans officials have called for Moore to leave the race if the allegations are true. Moore has vehemently denied accusations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers when he was an assistant district attorney in his early 30s.

Alabama holds a special election on Dec. 12 to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore is opposed by Democrat Doug Jones.