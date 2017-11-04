California Gov. Jerry Brown is one of the most prominent American officials at this week’s United Nations climate conference in Germany, but the 79-year-old Democrat doesn’t seem to be having a good time.

“I hate everything,” Mr. Brown said when asked if he’s enjoying his time in Europe, as quoted by the Sacramento Bee.

“There are certain things you have to do that aren’t as pleasant as other things you have to do, but if it’s something you want to get accomplished, you will do it, and there will be different levels of joy, from zero to 100 percent,” the governor concluded.

Mr. Brown, along with the Democratic governors of Washington and Oregon, are at the conference in lieu of representatives from the Trump administration. The Democratic state leaders, joined by climate activist Al Gore and numerous Democratic lawmakers, are trying to push the notion that state and local governments will stand by the global Paris climate treaty.

President Trump announced over the summer that the U.S. would pull out of the accord.

Mr. Brown, one of the most outspoken politicians in the country, delved into the existential realm when pressed by a reporter on whether he’s having a good time at the climate summit.

“Joy,” the governor said. “See, I don’t even conceptualize the world that way. … Some people say, ‘I had a great dinner last night.’ You know that story? Or, ‘Are you having a good time? Did you have a good buying experience?’ “

“I just don’t even think that way. I like virtually every meal I eat and every drink I take,” he continued. “So, I’m having a good time. Right?”